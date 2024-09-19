Private Polaroids Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models In Various 'States Of Undress' Have Gone Missing

A private collection of Polaroids of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models in various "states of undress" have reportedly gone missing. The missing photos include some of the biggest names to have posed for the magazine.

The collection is believed to have gone missing as Sports Illustrated changed hands from one company to another, according to Page Six. As you can imagine, the missing photos have caused an increase in anxiety for those looking for them.

Among the reported models included in thousands of missing shots are Kate Upton, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Christie Brinkley, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and even Martha Stewart, just to name a few.

Also said to be missing are thousands of dollars worth of swimsuits. Swimsuits that were loaned to SI for the purpose of being used in their photo shoots.

How does something like this happen? Well, Page Six explains that when billionaire businessman Manoj Bhargava took over Sports Illustrated in 2023, he was given all the equipment that went with it. That included cameras and the photographs taken by SI Swimsuit.

There are a lot of not fit for print Polaroids of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models missing

The founder and CEO of Innovations Ventures LLC moved everything into an office in a building at his company's headquarters in New York. His time in charge didn't last long and another company took control of SI earlier this year.

It seems that during this changing of hands the equipment and the Polaroids were misplaced and have yet to be located. So what kind of shots are we talking about?

Well, these were supposed to only ever be viewed by the all-female editorial staff. So they include shots that would never make print. Photos that "often include nipples" and others in sheer garments with "parts hanging out."

In other words, not the kinds of Polaroids you want to have misplaced. That's why anxiety is so high. An insider told Page Six, "We’ve no idea where the Polaroids are. We don’t even know if they’re in New York."

Let's get our best and brightest on the case. We don't need a single one of these Polaroids seeing the light of day. Let's get them located and back into the hands of those who will keep them wrapped up.

Otherwise, this could take down an operation that just celebrated its 60th anniversary. Look, it has strayed at times, but Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hasn't entirely gone so far off the tracks as to completely destroy its brand.