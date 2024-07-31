Princess Leia's 'Star Wars' Bikini Sells For Huge Money At Auction

How crazy are Star Wars fans?

They're crazy enough to drop $175,000 on a bikini costume Carrie Fisher wore for her role as Princess Leia in "Return of the Jedi," but it's not the bikini that she wore in the final version of the fim.

I repeat, someone paid $175,000 for a bikini costume Princess Leia wore on the set, but it's not the exact bikini fans see in the movie, according to Joe Maddalena of Heritage Auctions. Let that sink in for a minute.

Maddalena explained to the Associated Press that the bikini sold by his auction house was one worn by Fisher on the set, but it was replaced by a "more comfortable" bikini that Fisher wore in "the final version of the film."

Just before the official start of the #MeToo movement, Fisher appeared on NPR's "Fresh Air" where she claimed it wasn't her choice to wear the bikini.

"When ('Star Wars' director George Lucas) showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous. I had to sit very straight because I couldn’t have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight," Fisher told NPR.

Eventually, costume creator Richard Miller was called in to fix the bikini. He added a piece of leather onto the back of the bikini to make it feel better and the rest if movie history.

Where's the actual bikini worn by Princess Leai in ‘Return of the Jedi’?

That slave bikini sold for $96,000 in 2015 to an anonymous bidder.