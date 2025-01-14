Awesome Preview Drops For New Conspiracy Thriller: WATCH

The upcoming conspiracy thriller series "Prime Target" looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the Apple TV+ series is described as follows:

"'Prime Target' features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Leo Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

Generally speaking, it doesn't take much to convince me to watch a thriller/conspiracy/espionage story. Doesn't matter if it's TV or a movie. I'll watch either, and judging from the preview, "Prime Target" looks worth watching.

You can watch the trailer below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Apple releases "Prime Target" trailer.

What do we all think about the preview? Looks pretty solid to me, but again, my threshold to watch something related to conspiracies and thrillers is about one inch of the ground.

I'm currently watching "The Agency" on Paramount+ and loving it. A great conspiracy or espionage story can really get the heart pumping.

Will "Prime Target" be the next big hit? Time will tell, but if the plot details are an accurate indication of what fans can expect, then I think we're in for a very fun time.

"Prime Target" premieres on Apple TV+ January 22nd. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.