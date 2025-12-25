President Trump Jokes About Vetting Santa for 'Infiltrating' America in Viral Christmas Call

President Trump turned the annual NORAD Santa Tracker into pure comedy gold on Christmas Eve, delivering a legendary one-liner about keeping a "bad Santa" out of the country.

While taking calls from excited children at Mar-a-Lago, the President was asked why the military bothers tracking St. Nick in the first place. Without skipping a beat, he delivered an absolute gem.

"Well, we track Santa all over the world," Trump explained.

"We want to make sure that Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa. But we found out that Santa is good, Santa loves you, Santa loves Oklahoma like I do.

"You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election so I love Oklahoma. Don’t ever leave Oklahoma, okay?"

It was classic Trump, turning a wholesome holiday tradition into a zinger about border security.

Trump playfully pushed back, insisting that coal is actually "clean and beautiful" and told the youngster to remember that at all costs. He even joked that Santa is a bit cherubic, noting that while the big guy would not get mad if you forgot the cookies, he would be "very disappointed."

In a world of scripted politicians, Trump just hops on the phone and drops unfiltered one-liners that are equal parts dad joke and savage troll.

No teleprompter, just pure instinct. While the libs overanalyze every word, the rest of us are enjoying the show.

Santa has been vetted and cleared for entry, all thanks to the most entertaining president in modern history keeping an eye on the skies.

Merry Christmas, America.

