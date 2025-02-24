Trump Nukes Crazy Liberals With Hilarious Troll Post: PHOTO

President Donald Trump continues to troll the left on social media.

Trump hit the ground running after returning to office, and one of his big goals is to cut wasteful government spending.

He's tapped Elon Musk to be the face of the movement, and it starts and ends with DOGE. It's been pretty fascinating to watch unfold.

Donald Trump trolls liberals.

That now includes federal employees documenting their work so people know what we're spending tax money on.

The move has come with a lot of complaining and backlash online. Trump doesn't seem to care. In fact, he seems to find it hilarious, judging from a Turth Social post.

He posted a SpongeBob meme with a fake list of weekly accomplishments, and it's very funny. You can see a screenshot of the tweet below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Leave it to Trump to continue to cook liberals. He's been on a roll. One day, he's smoking the leader of ISIS and the next he's roasting people on social media.

You can say a lot of things about Trump. The one thing you can't say is that he's not funny. America's 47th President nuked Maine Governor Janet Mills last week as if he was hosting a comedy show.

Check out the epic moment below if you haven't already seen it. It's gold.

What will the real estate mogul cook up next? That remains to be seen, but I have no doubt he will continue to be very entertaining. What do you think about Trump's actions so far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.