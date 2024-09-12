President Biden Wears Trump 2024 Hat In Awkward Moment

Depending on if you're a Democrat or Republican, you might have a different opinion about President Biden wearing a Trump 2024 hat that he was handed yesterday while visiting a Shanksville, Pennsylvania fire station in memory of the September 11th attacks.

Republicans felt it was awesome, while Democrats thought that it was awkward, to say the least, and quickly went into damage control as images and video of Biden being handed the red Trump hat and donning it on his head while smiling quickly spread around social media.

"Thanks for the support, Joe!" read the TrumpWarRoom Twitter account, while other MAGA supporters quickly jumped in on the hilarity of the situation.

BIDEN GAVE INTO PRESSURE TO PUT TRUMP HAT ON

As anyone who paid attention to Tuesday night's Presidential debate between Trump and Biden's Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him on the Democratic ticket, there isn't much to laugh about when it comes to the divisiveness and passion that many voters are feeling on both sides of the political aisle this election - for better or worse.

That's why it seemed very strange for Biden to wear the Trump 2024 hat that he was handed. After all, optics are everything in this social-media-driven world.

Realizing the less than ideal optics of Biden wearing his VP opponent's hat, the White House eventually came out and explained the situation - calling it a moment of "bipartisan unity." According to White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, the President and a person in attendance were going back and forth with a Trump supporter in a rather awkward exchange where at one point the man reportedly called Biden an "old fart."

It was then that the crowd began chanting for Biden to put on the Trump hat, which he shockingly obliged, which one can only imagine had Kamala Harris's PR team having a tantrum about!

To make the situation even more ironic, it was only the night before during Tuesday's Presidential debate that former President Trump mocked Harris for trying to utilize some of his ideas as she tried to amend her platform to appear more bipartisan, by offering her one of his MAGA hats!

"Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now," Trump said during the debate. "In fact, I was going to send her a ‘MAGA’ hat. She’s going to my philosophy."

No need to send her that hat, President Trump, Joe Biden already has one ready to go for her!