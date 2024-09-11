Joe Biden's 9/11 Flub Has America Talking

I know the internet is raging today about last night's debate between Donald J. Trump and Kamala (don't know her middle name) Harris. I get it. Believe me, I get it.

BUT, I'd like to interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to reintroduce our current president to everyone. That's right … Joe Biden is still alive!

You forgot about him, didn't you? It's OK to say it. Ever since the Dems successfully placed the dagger in his back, everyone just sort of acts like he doesn't exist.

To be fair, that's not hard to do. He's pretty much just riding out the rest of his term at the beach, which I actually respect. If I knew I was gonna be fired in eight weeks, do you think I'd be up at 7 a.m. blogging this morning? Don't think so. My ass would be on the golf course, a casino, or in bed. That's it.

Anyway, back to Biden … today is the anniversary of 9/11 – 23 years, which is insane – which means our current president had to find a way to mess it up.

And buddy, he NAILED it yesterday:

Joe Biden is doing 9/11 today

Tomorrow, I'm doing 9/11.

Unreal admission here from Joe Biden. Didn't think I'd be blogging about that today, but here we are. What a time to be alive.

Thanks for the heads-up, Joe!

Look, I want to tread lightly here, because it's the anniversary of the most horrific, disgusting day in American history, and I want to respect it. So, this has nothing to do with 9/11. Know that.

It has to do with yet another hilarious flub from Joe Biden. He's had a ton of gems over the past year alone, but saying "tomorrow, I'm doing 9/11" has to be right at the top of the list.

Honestly, I'm going to miss this. Seriously. Like when Trump left office and we lost the mean tweets. I'm going to miss the Joe Biden daily flubs. They're truly the best. Special, special time period in American history.

Predictably, the internet had an absolute field day with this one. I could spend hours sifting through the best responses, but nobody has time for that.

Here are some of the best! What a crowded field: