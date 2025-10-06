The New Predator Film Looks Shockingly Bad, Embarrassing Preview Released: WATCH

"Predator: Badlands" looks like a wildly dumb film.

Basic info:

Plot: The newest entry in the 'Predator' franchise is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator, outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.

Cast: Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Release date: November 7, 2025

Rating: Unknown at this time

"Predator: Badlands" looks terrible.

The final trailer for "Predator: Badlands" was released Monday, and someone in charge might have wanted to keep this one in drafts.

The "Predator" films follow a very simple formula. Violent aliens hunting people, violence, action, crazy shootouts and make sure it's all a ton of fun. That's what has made the franchise such a success.

It doesn't appear that will happen with the latest installment.

Give the preview a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think we can stick a fork in this one before it even hits theaters. How could the formula for "Predator" get messed up so badly?

Is this supposed to be some feel-good story about…..a violent alien on a redemption arc who overcomes the odds? Am I understanding this correctly? Oh, how did I forget it looks like a robot ripped in half is serving as motivation?

This has to be a joke, right? What happened to the movies I used to love? This makes "Predators" from 2010 look like a masterpiece by comparison.

Maybe I'll be proven to be wrong when it hits theaters on November 7th, but I somehow doubt that will end up being the case. A complete and total disaster is looming. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.