Entire Montana Community Is For Sale With A Shockingly Cheap Asking Price: DETAILS

Do you want to be a cowboy?

Well, I have some good news because you might be able to fulfill your dream by owning an entire Montana community.

Why settle for being a ranch hand when you can fully embrace becoming John Dutton and becoming a Montana mogul?

The community of Pray, Montana is for sale.

The community of Pray, Montana is for sale with an asking price of $2.6 million. Before jumping out of fear of the asking price, the buyer is going to get a lot of bang for his buck.

The 5-acre property comes with a general store, post office, three log cabins and enough septic capacity to build eight more cabins, according to the Bozeman Real Estate Group. That's right, the buyer will get their own functioning Post Office, and there are no building restrictions.

Don't threaten me with a good time.

You can see photos of the community below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm not sure how anyone can say no to buying an entire Montana community for $2.6 million if they have the million.

Not only does it come with a lot of stuff, but it's also in a prime location. It's right near Yellowstone National Park, and you can be in Bozeman in under an hour.

You can start your morning with some straight black coffee like a cowboy always does and be in Bozeman by lunch to watch the Bobcats play some FCS football.

For those of you who don't know, I used to live in Montana. It's a beautiful city full of great people, unlike the clown show I live around in Washington, D.C. these days.

People out there are just built differently, and I also don't think I ever saw a fat person the entire time I was living in Montana. Not one.

I guess that's what happens when people are constantly hiking and skiing in the mountains. It's also the most gorgeous place I've ever seen. The only other place that comes close is Maine.

So, if you have $2.6 million burning a hole in your pocket, you might have the purchase of a lifetime on the horizon. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.