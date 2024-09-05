Music Publication Accused Of Racism And Sexism For Wildly Stupid Reason

X is currently full of wildly dumb tweets in response to Morgan Wallen and Post Malone receiving some high praise.

Billboard ranked the hit song "I Had Some Help" from the two as the song of the summer. Seems pretty simple, right?

The song from Posty's country album "F-1 Trillion" is a hit with fans, has a fun vibe and is the definition of a summer song.

It also combined two of the biggest names in music. It makes sense why it would take the top spot, whether you agree with the ranking or not.

Social media erupts over Morgan Wallen/Post Malone song being ranked as the best song of the summer.

However, some people are beyond livid on social media. Accusations of racism, sexism and other stupidity are flooding social media in response to "I Had Some Help" taking the top spot.

Check out the reactions and responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Some people need to go outside and touch grass. You're living life wrong if you're on X accusing a music outlet of being racist, sexist or anything else for naming "I Had Some Help" or any other song the song of the summer.

It's music. It's not that serious, and it's also a *VERY* popular song. It's hilarious seeing people claim they've never heard it before.

The hit from Post Malone and Wallen has been streamed nearly 600 million times on Spotify. You're telling on yourself if you claim you've never heard it.

It's one of the most popular songs in the world since being released over the summer. The idea that Billboard is somehow secretly racist or sexist is just a wild claim to make. It's a music publication. What are we even doing at this point?

Take a deep breath, relax and realize life isn't serious enough to be lobbing unhinged accusations over a song. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.