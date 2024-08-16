Famous Musician Drops Outstanding New Country Album: LISTEN

Post Malone's country album is finally here after plenty of anticipation.

The star rapper is taking a hard pivot into country music with "F-1 Trillion," and hype for his debut country music album has been off the charts.

Can one of the most famous rappers on the planet really just drop a country music album? Well, the answer is in, and the answer is a *VERY* emphatic yes.

Post Malone releases country music album "F-1 Trillion."

Not only did Post Malone release a country music album, but it's absolutely loaded with fellow stars and great start to finish.

I had expectations for "F-1 Trillion." Very high, and I understand that might sound weird because how can a person have high expectations for a country album from a rapper?

The reality of the situation is Post Malone is one of the most talented men in music, and that's true whether or not you like rap music.

Not only does the album feature 18 songs, but the talent Malone brought in is simply outrageous:

Tim McGraw

Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll

Hank Williams Jr.

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Chris Stapleton

Brad Paisley

Dolly Parton

Morgan Wallen

HARDY

Ernest

Is that a powerhouse lineup or is that powerhouse lineup? The answer is yes, and it pays off the entire album. There's not a single song that you need to skip on "F-1 Trillion." It's hit after hit.

You can listen to several songs from the album below

This is the perfect album to grab a pack of beer, throw it in the cooler, hook up a speaker, get a bonfire crackling and just enjoy the night with close friends.

It has the perfect mix of serious songs, party tracks and the vibes are perfect. Personally, I really love "Nosedive," "Losers," "What Don't Belong To Me" and "I Had Some Help" as the four best songs on "F-1 Trillion."

What do you think of Post Malone's album?