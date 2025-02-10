Star Singer Hilarious Slammed Chiefs Prior To Super Bowl Blowout: WATCH

Post Malone dropped a pretty good joke prior to the Chiefs getting rocked in the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles boat raced Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX, but it turns out that Patrick Mahomes' squad took a loss prior to the game even starting.

The rapper turned country singer was performing at the Super Bowl 2025 Tailgate Concert when he took a ruthless shot at Kansas City.

Post Malone dragged the Chiefs prior to Super Bowl loss.

Prior to singing his hit song "I Had Some Help," he decided to let the world know what he thinks about the perception the Chiefs get favorable calls.

"I wrote this song about the Chiefs and the referees," Posty told fans in attendance, and then immediately started cackling to himself.

Watch the funny moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The best part about the video is how pleased Post Malone was with himself for telling the joke. Do the Chiefs actually get favorable calls?

I can't say anything with 100% certainty, but the AFC title game certainly raised some red flags. At the same time, nothing was able to save Mahomes and his teammates from the butt kicking Jalen Hurts and the Eagles dished out Sunday night.

They got mauled in front of the entire country. However, there was a *VERY* questionable offensive pass interference call against the Eagles early.

Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself if it was the correct call.

Well, it's all behind us now because the Eagles are the champions of the NFL, and fans got a few laughs along the way. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.