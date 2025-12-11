Portland Strippers Are Children's Hospital's Top Toy Donor Thanks To Annual 'Tatas For Toys' Event

A strip-club charity tradition leads all Portland toy drives for kids spending the holidays in the hospital.

It's the time of year again when we're reminded that it's better to give than it is to receive. Some fall short of that and end up getting caught up in their own selfish needs.

The strippers out in Portland, Oregon are not among those who have lost sight of doing for others this time of year. In fact, they go above and beyond.

An annual event called "Tatas for Toys" has made strippers the biggest donors of toys to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital over the last 14 years, according to Willamette Week.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The local news outlet reports that the exotic dancers have donated $183,000 worth of toys. That's more than any other toy drive in the area.

"Tatas for Toys" started back in 2011 at a nightclub called Dante's. It was the idea of comedian Aaron Ross, who wanted to launch a toy drive.

Thirty Dancers From Across Portland Will Unite to Make the Holidays Brighter for Hospitalized Kids

He hosted a cabaret show at the nightclub and decided to recruit the talented strippers to help with the toy drive. The first year they filled a red wagon with $500 worth of toys.

That grew to a $38,000 shopping spree at a toy store for the kids at the children's hospital in 2024. This year's "Tatas for Toys" is taking place on December 16.

Thirty dancers are expected to hit the stage from various clubs around Portland. Ross, who lives in Los Angeles now but still flies in for the event, says the event stays PG-13.

It's described as the Portland strip club industry's holiday office party. The children's hospital serves around 10,000 kids a year.

"A kid should get to be a kid," Ross says. "So when someone is in the hospital, and it’s the holidays, I want to do whatever we can to help them through this time. I want them to feel like Scrooge McDuck swimming through a mountain of toys."