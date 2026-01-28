The Pope Says You Should Stop Talking To Your AI Girlfriend

Let's all assume he's the first Pope to address this issue head on...

Last year, not too long after Pope Leo became the first American-born pope in history, I watched that movie Conclave. I found it fascinating (even if the ending was bizarre), and all I could think about was what it was like in the Vatican during the most recent conclave.

I was intrigued by the political jockeying and how everyone has to act like they don't want to be the pope, even though they probably do.

Conclave!

But one thing I promise you was not on Pope Leo's mind as the final votes were read: "I'm going to have to tell people to stop chatting with their AI girlfriends."

Still, he had to address it within his first year wearing the big hat.

What a time to be alive.

"When we substitute relationships with others for AI systems that catalog our thoughts... we are robbed of the opportunity to encounter others, who are always different from ourselves and with whom we can and must learn to relate," the pope said at the 60th World Day of Social Communications, per Daily Mail. "Without embracing others, there can be no relationships or friendships."

He also singled out "overly-affectionate chatbots."

"Technology must serve the human person, not replace it," Pope Leo said.

I can't help but feel like the Pope was preparing his remarks for this speech in between preparing for his fantasy baseball draft in a couple of months, and he was like, "I can't believe this needs to be addressed…"

But it does!

I mean, there's a generation of people who need to pop Xanax to call in their Xanax prescription. Technology has gotten a lot of people to the point where they can't communicate properly unless it's online.

So, they turn to AI, and — boom — you've got dudes in relationships with AI girlfriends.

Maybe when the Pope finally throws his hands up and says, "Come on, now; enough with this," people might start dating the old-fashioned way.

And by that I mean dating real humans.

I know. A novel concept.