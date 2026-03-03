Pop Star Demands White House 'Perverts' Stop Using Her Song To Promote Iran War

"It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war."

Pop star Kesha is upset that the White House used one of her songs on social media to promote its military strikes in Iran.

"It’s come to my attention that The White House has used one of my songs on TikTok to incite violence and threaten war," she wrote on X.

Over the weekend, the official White House TikTok account posted a video titled "Lethality" that showed U.S. warplanes firing missiles at tankers, set to Kesha’s song "Blow."

"Trying to make light of war is disgusting and inhumane. I absolutely do NOT approve of my music being used to promote violence of any kind. Love always trumps hate," she added.

"Please love yourself and each other in times like this. This show of blatant disregard for human life and, quite frankly, this attack on all of our nervous systems is the opposite of what I stand for."

Kesha also suggested the strikes could be intended to distract from allegations involving former President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

"Also, don’t let this distract us from the fact that criminal predator Donald Trump appears in the files over a million times," she wrote.

In a separate post, she tagged the White House and called its officials "perverts."

Admittedly, we had not thought much about Kesha in quite some time.

She rose to prominence in 2010 with her debut album "Animal." Its lead single, "Tik Tok," became one of the defining pop hits of the era.

In recent years, however, she has not matched that commercial success. She released several singles last year, none of which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s a far cry from the days when her new tracks frequently debuted in the top 10.

We do not say any of this to mock Kesha's decline. Rather, we are just curious about where she has been, why her music is no longer as relevant, and why she is having such a public meltdown over the White House using her song.