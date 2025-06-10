Politician Takes Clothes Off To Invite 'Curious & Open-Minded Citizens' To Join Him On Swingers Trip To France

As much fun as it looks like it is, being a politician isn't all fun and games. Connecting with voters and pretending to care about things that you don't can take a lot out of you.

It is, however, a vital part of the job. If you can’t connect with voters, how can you get them to vote for you? A German politician has taken getting to know his constituents to another level.

He stripped naked, then invited his entire country to join him for a nudist swinger trip to France. Will it work? Who knows, but it will definitely get him some attention.

Julien Ferrat, who the Daily Mail reports is a city councilor of Mannheim and representative of the local political party "Die Mannheime," made the announcement about his planned trip back in May.

He cordially invited "curious and open-minded citizens" to join him for an eight-night trip to a naturist village in Cap d'Agde, in southern France. It's a known spot among the swinger community.

Ferrat doesn’t want anyone heading into the resort "unprepared." So he plans on hosting a training camp with outdoor sex on Friesenheimer Insel in Mannheim beforehand. He'll, of course, serve as a "player coach" during the training, according to the Daily Mail.

The planned swingers' trip to France isn’t without some opposition from fellow politicians

The goal is to have the group "perform as a well-coordinated team." There will be no media allowed for the training camp to help facilitate that by protecting everyone's privacy.

"In Cap d'Agde, sex on the beach is taken literally. And anyone who's always wanted to shop naked in the supermarket can easily indulge that desire there," Ferrat explained.

"Having sex in your own bedroom is different than on the beach with a group of masturbating men like in Cap d'Agde."

The trip isn’t all about sex on the beach. It's about learning from the seaside hot spot that was set up in the 1970s as a self-contained town and has grown into an important source of income thanks to its tourism.

Of course, this sort of out-of-the-box thinking has been met with opposition from fellow politicians, but they're clearly not seeing the nudist swinger vision of Ferrat, who had as many as 75 people expressing interest in the trip as of May 16.

22 of them have already confirmed their spot, despite a date for the trip not yet being set. Ferrat said of the response he received, "I was very pleased that the first interested people have now contacted me by email."

Make no mistake about it, the trip has a political component and that's to investigate how Agde was turned into the global hub for nudist and sex tourism and how that can be applied back home to benefit Mannheim's residents.

It's good to see a politician who has an honest interest in the people. It's rare these days.