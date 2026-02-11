Bada** Photos Show Navy SEALs Working With Highly-Secretive Foreign Black Ops Unit

The GROM is Poland's incredibly elite Tier One military unit. It often works with elite American military units.

Some incredible photos going viral show Navy SEALs putting in work with operators from the Polish GROM.

The United States has many different Special Operations units that specialize in different mission sets. The Navy SEALs, especially SEAL Team 6, are among the best units in the world.

They specialize in actions that take place on the water (such as boarding ships), but they also have more than enough skills to fight on land. That was on full display during the GWOT.

Navy SEALs photographed working with Polish GROM.

American Spec. Ops. units often work with foreign counterparts. They train together, fight together and make sure the job gets done together.

Now, the public is getting another look at some history of the war in Iraq. The popular Instagram account @SOCOM_Archives recently shared a bunch of photos of Navy SEALs working with Polish GROM operators in 2004.

Check out the photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

For those of you who might not know, dues in the GROM are wild. It's Poland's highly-secretive Tier One special operations unit. It's like a blend of Delta Force and Green Berets. It's a unit full of hard pipehitters who don't shy away from combat.

They were with America in Afghanistan and Iraq. Unlike a lot of our allies, they never hesitated to get it on, and there's a really simple reason why.

The GROM must be ready to fight a conflict against Russia. The Polish military needed to make sure the men had heavy combat experience. Sending their best men when America called for help was a 100 percent guaranteed way to get it, and the GROM didn't disappoint.

Ask anyone who worked with them overseas, and the stories are only positive.

I'm glad Poland is on our side. We're going to need them and the GROM for whenever the next big one kicks off. Great operators and a country full of great people. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.