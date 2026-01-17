Man Hit With Instant Karma After Stealing Cop Car In Wild Body Camera Footage: WATCH

Stealing a police car seems like a very stupid thing to do.

Do we think stealing a police car is a smart decision to make?

As OutKick readers know, I'm a big fan of body camera footage. There are few things in life that are more entertaining.

It's absolutely incredible the insanity and foolishness police have to deal with on a daily basis. Now, thanks to body cameras, the public gets to get in on the fun.

That now includes a wild video going viral.

Man steals police car in wild body camera footage.

The popular YouTube page Midwest Safety posted a video last week that is an all-timer when it comes to body camera footage.

A man stole a police car in Sedona, Arizona in December 2024…….and it ended exactly how you'd expect:

All hell broke loose.

Grab your favorite drink, and make the best decision you will make all day by smashing the play button on the video below.

First off, a cop allowing someone to steal his or her police car has to be one of the most embarrassing things that can happen as an officer. Seems like that should be avoided/stopped at all costs. Something tells me the guys in the department didn't let this go for a long time.

Having said that, what an immediate dose of karma we all watched unfold. The suspect crashed the police car and quickly found himself on the ground getting handcuffed.

The adrenaline rush must have been next-level. One moment you're racing away in a police car. Next, you're getting lit up.

Life is hard. It's a hell of a lot harder if you're stupid. I feel like that saying applies nicely to this situation.

What do you think of the wild footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.