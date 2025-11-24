Police Say Standing Pants Around Your Ankles, Flashing Drivers Isn't How To Add Excitement To 'Blah' Life

Some lessons in life you have to learn by saying "the hell with it" and just going for it. There is, however, a delicate risk and reward calculation that needs to be made.

You don’t want to use that approach with everything in life. Feel free to learn from other people's mistakes along the way too. Like this Belle Plaine, Iowa man.

30-year-old Danan Ary allegedly stood at the back of his vehicle along the highway with his pants around his ankles flashing oncoming traffic his genitals so you don’t have to.

It's a move that will get you arrested. It turns out flashing your genitals, according to police in Iowa, is considered indecent exposure, even if you get away with it the first day.

That's right. The criminal complaint, reports local affiliate KCRG, claims Ary pulled this move on two separate occasions on back-to-back days. He did mix up the location.

Something to keep stored in the database to not get confused and think maybe he got caught because he hit the same spot twice. He even switched up the time of day.

Not all thrills are legal. Especially the ones that involve pants around the ankles.

The first of his two incidents allegedly took place on October 14 at around 7:30am on Interstate 80. The second alleged incident was reported on October 15 at 3:30pm on Interstate 380.

You may ask yourself why is a 30-year-old man being accused of dropping his pants and showing his junk to strangers on the highway? According to a Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Ary was "fulfilling an ‘excitement’ that was currently missing in his ‘blah’ life."

So if you're keeping score at home, and you should be, you can't head out to a highway, pull over, drop your pants and flash oncoming traffic even if you "get away with it" the first time and even if you need some excitement in your blah life.

The police aren’t going to look the other way. You will get hauled in, and you will end up with a mugshot to show for it. Don’t take this the wrong way or as me encouraging this sort of thing at all, but he did get some excitement.

Again, I don't know that he wanted it to go that far, but now he knows. You can’t pull your pants down to your ankles and flash your junk to oncoming traffic without the police getting involved.