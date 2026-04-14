Police Officer's On-Duty 'Work Boobies' Selfies Were Determined To Go Beyond Bonding With Her Partner

Apparently, bonding with your partner with a couple of topless selfies is enough to cause your dismissal from the police force if those harmless selfies are discovered during an investigation into an unrelated matter.

That's what a police officer, who took two selfies while on duty and in her uniform, found out on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Let's head overseas, where non-gendered insanity has fully taken root and makes it hard to determine right away the type of "partner" being discussed. Why should we have all the fun over here anyway?

The officer, formerly of the Humberside Police in the United Kingdom, took the "for private use" selfies in 2023. They were discovered in July 2025 when her personal devices were examined for a matter not disclosed during her misconduct hearing.

Alisha Staves sent the first selfie to her boyfriend in September 2023, according to Andrew Pickin, who was representing the Humberside Police during the hearing. She was partially naked with a police stab vest on and included a text that read "work boobies."

The second selfie, sent in November 2023, was taken while on duty and alone in a firearms licensing office during working hours after her coworkers had left for the day. This one featured her exposed breasts and had a text that read: "Maybe Mrs officer can give you a helping hand."

When "This Will Stay Between Us" Absolutely Does Not Stay Between Us

"She explains that in relation to allegation one [stab-proof vest], she did this in reaction to his doubt that she was a front-line police officer," Pickin said. "She accepts this was an error of judgment and lacked professionalism."

He added that her behavior was "beyond poor judgment" and that it was "of a sexual nature" that was an abuse of her position and harmed the police department’s reputation.

"There is little difficulty in concluding that this sort of deliberate and completely inappropriate behavior is so serious as to justify dismissal," said Pickin. "The officer evidently has no issues in taking revealing photos of herself, wearing items of police uniform, and sending these on."

Matthew Baron, who represented the topless selfie-taking officer, told the panel during the hearing that Staves was remorseful and "felt pressured by her partner" to take the selfies.

They weren't meant for the public, nor were they taken "for financial gain." There was also no violence, intimidation or sexual impropriety involved in her behavior, according to Baron.

"No-one else has been targeted or affected by this," he said. And let's not forget the person on the receiving end of these images. They didn’t complain. You would think that would be taken into consideration.

It was not. Alisha Staves was dismissed from the force for her selfies.