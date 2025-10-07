Florida Police Officer Rocks Woman With Unreal Punch: WATCH

A Florida police officer is going viral after taking down a woman during a Jason Aldean concert in Tampa.

If there is one state in America where law and order is a top priority, it's Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis and his administration have made it clear time and time again that it backs the blue.

Whether that's on the streets or anywhere else, you do not want problems with Florida cops. That's a lesson one woman had to learn the hard way.

Female cop drops woman with incredible shot during Jason Aldean concert.

The popular X account @Mrgunsngear (give him a follow if you love Second Amendment and firearms content) posted a video Tuesday afternoon of a woman getting a front row seat to a FAFO experience.

The woman appeared to make contact with a female police officer during the show last Friday, and that's when she was hit with a dose of reality.

The female officer responded with a punch straight out of a high-level boxing match. The woman crumpled like a bag of chips as soon as contact was made.

Check out the insane footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Lesson learned. Do not mess with the cops at a Jason Aldean concert in Florida. That female cop's punch was incredible.

She landed it square on target and did so without a second of hesitation. Never back down. Never surrender.

I have a feeling that it might not be the first time that the female officer has found herself in a physical confrontation, judging from her reaction time.

That was a pro move on every level.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. It's truly that simple. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.