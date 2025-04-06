Police Catch Couple In A Locked Porta Potty At The Houston Rodeo

Can't a couple lock themselves in a porta potty at a rodeo and enjoy some time alone without being threatened with arrest? Seriously, what is this world coming to?

There used to be a time when nobody would think twice about a man and a woman climbing into the same portable bathroom together. Those days, sadly, are gone.

At least that's what a viral video from the Houston Rodeo which took place a few weeks ago shows. Someone with extra time on their hands to worry about other people must have notified the rodeo staff of what was taking place in one of the porta potties.

There were a couple of what looked like employees of the rodeo standing outside a locked porta potty with a police officer trying to open it up. The officer can be heard saying, "You've got two seconds to open the door, or you will be going to jail tonight."

Those were the magic words evidently as the door opened up, and a young lady made her exit. A man in a cowboy hat could be seen standing with his back to the door. Where's the "Romper Stomper" when you need someone to watch the door for you?

Folks have thoughts about what the Houston Rodeo porta potty couple was doing

What were they doing inside the porta potty? That's anyone’s guess. The comment section had some thoughts on the situation and shared what they believe was going down prior to the door opening up.

Which Karen turned these two in?

She just wanted to make sure he wasn't texting nobody while he was in there

"She took save a horse, ride a cowboy" literally

Why in that smelly thing of all placesss…lorddd if anytime and anyplace was a person, it was them lol

She heard jail and said, "Hell no, my husband is going to find out"

Someone had to snitch , smh

They just wanted to do the hokey pokey

Well at least they got a room. keep it classy.

When trying to be spontaneous goes wrong

Waooo so disrespectful they are just having fun. Mind your own business.

Exactly. Can’t people just mind their own business?

If a couple of adults head into a porta potty and lock the door behind them, simply take your business to the next available one and keep it moving.

There's no reason to ruin their evening because you don’t have anyone to lock yourself into a porta potty with. Why is this video popping back up weeks after it hit the internet?

It could be because this Texas lawyer, who likes to make videos for social media, offered up his opinion on the matter on Saturday.

He defends the couple and calls what took place by forcing them to open up the door a "crime against love and passion." Clearly, he gets it.