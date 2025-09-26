Massive Polar Bears Caught On Video In Unexpected Place, Footage Is Awesome: WATCH

An incredible video shows a massive group of polar bears in a spot you might not expect.

The animal thunderdome and nature are a wild place, and you never know what you're going to find. It can be majestic, and it can also be a house of horrors.

It's just the luck of the draw when it comes to what you might get. Well, buckle up because we have some pretty awesome and lighthearted content to share today.

Polar bears captured on video at abandoned facility.

The Associated Press shared some incredible footage Thursday afternoon of a group of massive polar bears that made a home at an abandoned research facility in Russia.

"A group of polar bears that have taken over an abandoned polar research station off Russia's far eastern coast have been intimately captured in drone footage by Russian traveler and photographer Vadim Makhorov. He discovered that the animals were using it as a shelter," the AP reported.

In terms of awesome videos, you might not find a better one today. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you're wondering why the bears had to be filmed on drones, the answer is pretty simple. Male polar bears can easily weigh more than 1,500 pounds and are highly aggressive.

Running up to them with a camera is a great way to win an immediate Darwin award and get torn limb-to-limb.

The creatures are massive beasts. Yet, in this case, they aren't in the wild hunting and killing for survival. They're posted up in an abandoned compound.

It's another fun reminder that Russia is a wild place. Imagine going hiking, thinking you found an abandoned research compound and then seeing a bunch of deadly animals strolling around.

You might end up needing to change your pants after running for your life.

I think we can safely file this one away in the uplifting section of the animal thunderdome. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.