Poker Game Descends Into Tables Getting Flipped, Videos Are Wild: WATCH

A World Series of Poker Circuit (WSOPC) event turned into absolute chaos over the weekend.

Gambling is something people can get pretty fired up about. Turns out, having a lot of money on the table can motivate people to do crazy things.

While I haven't played poker in at least 15 years (I'm a blackjack guy), I've spent enough time with poker players in Vegas to know how intense they can be.

That was on full display over the weekend.

Poker event descends into chaos.

All hell broke loose at the WSOPC event at Harrah's Cherokee in North Carolina when a man started flipping tables.

The insanity unfolded during day two of the $1,700 buy-in Main Event, according to PokerNews.com. You can watch the wild footage and aftermath in the videos below.

The exact motive for the man's actions don't appear to be known, but one witness says the man said God told him to do it, according to the same PokerNews.com report.

I'm not a religious expert, but I'm fairly certain God didn't tell anyone to start flipping tables at a poker tournament.

Here's some free advice for everyone reading this. Security at casinos is generally very tight, and becoming a threat is a great way to get a lifetime ban.

At least, that's how it works in Vegas, and I'm sure it's the same at any major casino. Good luck ever seeing this guy allowed in again, and best of luck to whoever had to figure out all the chip counts that were on the tables before the flipping started.

Take a step back, relax and don't end up ruining the poker tournament for everyone. It's not that difficult. Let me know what you think of the bizarre situation at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.