Playboy Prince Hired A Prostitute To Teach Him 'How To Do It'

When you want to learn how to do something, you either dive right in and give it your best shot or you seek the knowledge and help from an expert. The grandson of Italy's last king chose to seek out an expert to learn the ropes of having sex.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto, described by some as a Playboy, revealed during a recent tell-all interview that he had hired a prostitute to teach him how to have sex with his first girlfriend.

Unfortunately, the 52-year-old's memorable first sexual experience, while a touching gesture to his girlfriend, proved to be largely unnecessary.

The answer to his questions about how to have sex weren’t as difficult as he had originally imagined. Filiberto, from the deposed House of Savoy, quickly realized that he had been overthinking the whole thing.

He said he had always felt awkward about sex when he was younger. It was this awkwardness that had driven him to the loving gift for his girlfriend. The gift of knowing a little bit about what he was doing before getting into bed with her.

This knowledge the prostitute helped him realize was within him the entire time. Filiberto told Italian daily La Repubblica, reports the Daily Mail, "I had a girlfriend and I wanted to make love with her, but I didn't know how to do it."

He continued, "So I had a prostitute teach me how to do it. It became clear to me very quickly."

The Playboy Prince has since gone on to have many more experiences

The quick learner didn’t just talk about hiring a prostitute to learn how to have sex. During the wide-open interview, the Playboy Prince revealed that he liked to be seduced.

He also admitted to participating in threesomes, although those experiences left him feeling "a little bit like an imbecile."

In addition to being a Prince and an obvious hopeless romantic, Filiberto is a winner of Italy's version of Dancing with the Stars. He has several business interests and is married to French actress Clotilde Courau.

The two have three children and live separately. He lives in Monaco, while she calls Paris home. Their eldest daughter, Princess Vittoria, is a 21-year-old model with more than 100k Instagram followers.

In other words, this is the kind of royal family that's perfect for 2025. They’re not trying to develop shows nobody wants to watch or podcasts nobody wants to listen to.

They’re talking about sex with prostitutes, threesomes, and cranking out content on Instagram. Forget those losers from the UK, this is a much more entertaining royal family.