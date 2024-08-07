Eric Trump Wouldn't Mind Deporting Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Don't expect Eric Trump to be invited to any of Prince Harry or Meghan Markle's get-together's anytime soon.

The son of former President Donald Trump didn't hold back his thoughts when it came to the estranged Royal couple that famously left Great Britain to head to Los Angeles in 2020.

‘WE’LL BE HAPPY TO SEND THEM BACK!'

"You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back," Eric Trump told the British media outlet GB News after being asked about the Trump family's thoughts on the British Monarchy.

"We’ll happily send them back from America. You can have them back over here, but I’m not sure if you want them anymore. We might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own," Trump continued.

It's unclear if Eric watches South Park, but his point echoed the infamous episode that mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex blaming America and the American media for all their troubles. In the episode, both Harry and Meghan are hilariously ridiculed for their real-life tendencies of claiming they don't want attention and want to be left alone, while at the same time seemingly appearing to be EVERYWHERE.

"You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard," Trump continued.

ERIC TRUMP'S COMMENTS ECHO HIS FATHER'S

Although the former President Trump had a good relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as King Charles III, he has not been fond of Harry and Meghan. During an appearance at February's CPAC Conference, Trump criticized the Biden Administration for being "too gracious" to the Royal couple. "I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," Trump said at the time.

Although I highly doubt Donald Trump is going to deport Harry and Meghan, the bigger question should be - would England and the Royal Family even welcome them back?