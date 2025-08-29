Mark Wahlberg's New Heist Movie Looks Incredibly Entertaining: PREVIEW

Mark Wahlberg's new movie "Play Dirty" looks like a fun popcorn flick.

Basic info:

Streaming platform: Amazon

Plot: An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub

Director: Shane Black

Release date: October 1, 2025

Trailer released for Mark Wahlberg's new movie "Play Dirty."

There are few bigger names in the world of entertainment than Mark Wahlberg. The man is one of few true A-list stars in Hollywood.

Now, he's teaming up with a few other big names for a heist movie, and judging from the preview, it's going to be worth getting a big bowl of popcorn and a couple of beers to enjoy while watching.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Do I think "Play Dirty" is going to win a bunch of Academy Awards? No chance in hell. Does it need to in order to be a great movie? Not at all.

Sometimes, it's 100% okay to flip your brain off, throw on a movie and enjoy some fun thrills and excitement.

A heist film will 100% get the juices flowing. Wahlberg also has at least one mega-success example in the genre.

"The Italian Job."

The remake of the classic 1969 film came out in 2003, and is one of my all-time favorite heist films. If "Play Dirty" is even a fraction as good, then it will be worth watching at least one.

You can catch "Play Dirty" on Amazon starting on October 1st. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.