Pilots Report Seeing UFOs In Troubling Audio: LISTEN

Multiple pilots believe they saw something strange in the sky over Texas.

People are hooked on finding out what is going on in the sky. So far, answers remain limited, and the government has admitted it has zero explanation for some sightings.

Transmission audio shows pilots seeing something in the sky.

Well, buckle up because we have some new audio to go through. The popular X account @disclosureorg posted transmission audio from several pilots flying over Texas who radioed in that they saw stuff in the sky.

One pilot described the objects in the sky as "kinda jogging back and forth left and right," but nobody was able to get a good read on what the objects might be.

What do we all think? I think it's, once again, a sign that we truly don't fully understand what's going on in the sky.

Is it some kind of military testing? Highly-advanced drones? Little green aliens zipping around the sky? Your guess is as good as mine, but it's just another data point that something strange is happening.

We have military bases being swarmed with drones, the government admitting it doesn't have concrete answers for some sightings and the stream of evidence never ends.

