Piers Morgan Asks Guest To Say Racial Slur During Insane Debate About Racism: WATCH

Piers Morgan might have hosted the craziest hour of TV that's ever aired.

The popular pundit and political commentator hosts the popular show "Piers Morgan Uncensored," and it's generally pretty interesting.

He brings together people with different opinions and hosts panel-style debates. It's often explosive, but what happened Tuesday was unlike anything I've ever seen on TV before.

Piers Morgan panel on racism descends into absolute chaos.

Morgan hosted a debate Tuesday about Shiloh Hendrix raising money on GiveSendGo after a verbal altercation in a Minnesota park. Hendrix allegedly used racial slurs during the exchange, and was filmed by someone shoving a camera in her face during the argument.

People have rallied around her, and as of publication, she's raised more than $730,000 on the fundraising platform.

Morgan brought on Marc Lamont-Hill, Lilly Gaddis, Rikki Schlott and Myron Gaines to debate the incident, racism, if there's a double-standard when compared to the killing of Austin Metcalf and free speech.

What happened over the course of the debate was nothing short of shocking. It includes Lamont-Hill calling Gaines an "Uncle Tom," Gaddis admitting to using the n-word and then being encouraged by Morgan to say it on-air, Lamont-Hill absolutely flipping out and much more.

Presented without further comment, you can hit play on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This moment from the interview where Piers Morgan asked Lilly Gaddis to drop the n-word on live TV belongs in a museum (right at the 52:00 mark).

"Go on. Say the n-word."

Yes, that is a 100% real quote that came out of Piers Morgan's mouth, and Marc Lamont-Hill appeared to respond by calling himself a racial slur.

How did anyone involved in this situation think this was going to end well? How did Piers Morgan think it was going to go to ask a young white woman to start slinging racial slurs after she admitted to using them?

Absolute and utter chaos across the board.

Here's some free advice to everyone that is shockingly simple to follow. You don't need to use racial slurs, no matter your race. It's not necessary and there's really no point other than, I guess, some shock value, which seems to be what Gaddis was going for.

That was, of course, completely stupid of her. It was also stupid of Morgan to invite her to do it, it was dumb for Lamont-Hill to start dropping slurs of his own and also worth noting the host didn't push back on the "Uncle Tom" claim.

Seriously, how is this an event that actually happened on TV?

What do you think of the wildest hour of TV I've ever seen? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.