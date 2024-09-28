Gunshots Interrupt Philadelphia College Field Hockey Game Being Broadcast On ESPNU

A Philadelphia college field hockey game ended early as nearby gunshots rung out, causing absolute chaos as players, officials and fans scrambled to safety.

With a little under 11 minutes left in the game, Philly's La Salle University and Saint Louis players began sprinting to a nearby field house as bystanders screamed ‘Get Down!’ as shots were fired.

The terrifying experience was broadcast live on ESPNU as both teams were playing at Temple University's Howarth Field on Friday.

GUNSHOTS HEARD DURING ESPNU BROADCAST

"Players are running off the field as there were loud noises heard - players are evacuating the field right now!" the announcer said as nearby fans screamed "Get down, get down now!" At one point, one of the panicked referees tripped twice on the goalie net as she rushed towards safety. Loud popping sounds can be heard in the background.

Fortunately no one was hurt in the incident as the game was called with LaSalle winning 1-0.

"At this time, no shooter has been identified, and there are believed to be no victims. The shots were fired in the vicinity of an off-campus fast-food restaurant on Broad Street. The Philadelphia Police Department is leading this investigation," a statement released by Temple University read.

It's the latest shooting that has plagued crime-ridden Philadelphia, which continues to be ranked in the Top 10 of cities with the highest violent crime rate.

Anyone who has been to Philadelphia or grew up in the tri-state area knows that the area around Temple University has been extremely dangerous for decades now. Unfortunately, nothing has changed as crime and violence continue to rage on, so much so that college students can't even enjoy a Friday game just a few weeks into the school year.