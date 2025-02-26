Pete Hegseth Terrifies Bad Guys With Epic Pro-Military Speech: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth fired up the boys with an awesome speech.

Hegseth has been tapped as America's latest Sec. Def. and leader of the Pentagon. The former Fox News personality wasted no time getting to work.

He's made it clear all options will be considered to take out drug cartels in Mexico, the border is becoming sealed and our enemies around the world are being put on notice.

It's a very refreshing change of pace.

Pete Hegseth gives Navy crew an awesome speech.

The Sec. Def. was visiting the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, Tuesday, and he hopped on the intercom system to share a bit of a hype speech.

"I am humbled to have the opportunity to help lead you, to give advice to the Commander in Chief and to make sure when you are put in harm's way, you are given absolutely everything you need to destroy the enemy. Hopefully, to deter them so we don't have to fight these wars, but when we do, we have overwhelming capabilities. It's not a fair fight. You're trained properly with the equipment that you need. You're as lethal as possible so that we can end the fight and bring you home to those you love," Hegseth told the officers and crew of the USS Thomas Hudner.

Watch his comments below

This is the exact message our brave service members should be hearing. In the event of a fight, we have zero intention of allowing it to be fair.

The United States is the most powerful military in the world, and it's not close. Not only do we have the greatest military the world has ever seen, our Navy is unlike anything any other country on the planet could dream of having.

The Chinese are struggling to figure out how to properly land on aircraft carriers with consistency. The United States has 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers loaded with the best pilots and planes on the globe.

When it comes time to unleash on the enemy, you better believe we have the tools to destroy them. That's the job of the military. It's to deter and if that fails, it's to obliterate the enemy.

It's not meant to be a social experiment where wokeness can be tested. It's great to see a leader who bluntly lays out what the purpose is.

Props to Hegseth for cutting straight to the point.