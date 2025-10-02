Delta Force Veteran Drops Awesome Reaction To Pete Hegseth's Military Speech: WATCH

Delta Force veteran Brent Tucker loved Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's speech to military leaders.

There was a lot of chatter last week when it was reported that all of America's top generals and admirals were being recalled from around the globe to report to Quantico.

There were plenty of rumors going viral about what was happening. It turned out that Hegseth and President Donald Trump wanted to motivate and set the tone.

Hegseth's speech was specifically fired up. Especially when it came to improving standards in the military and not having fat leaders.

Delta Force veteran Brent Tucker reacts to Hegseth's speech.

Brent Tucker, a Purple Heart recipient after being shot while in The Unit, posted a reaction to Hegseth's speech, and made one thing clear:

He loved what he heard.

"It may be the greatest speech I've ever heard from the military on standards and culture...Secretary Hegseth, you just got a big fan today. I'm all in," the former operator and current podcaster explained in a video shared on his "Tier 1 Podcast" Instagram page.

There have been plenty of opinions floating around cable news and social media about Pete Hegseth's speech.

There have been plenty of opinions floating around cable news and social media about Pete Hegseth's speech. Haven't seen too many guys who have actually been at the tip of the spear weigh in publicly, but now we have.

Brent served in the world's premier direct action hostage rescue and counter-terrorism unit. He's seen and done things the average person couldn't imagine. The Unit is the best of the best, and as I've said before, when they show up on target, it's going to be a bad time for whoever they're hunting.

The wokesters and pundits can keep crying about Hegseth slamming standards loosening up, but dudes who have actually been on the hottest targets possible seem to like it.

Read into that as much as you'd like.

Also, Brent launched a new podcast - "Tier 1 Podcast" - after leaving "The Antihero Podcast." He was awesome on "Antihero," and I have no doubt he'll keep the same energy after going independent.