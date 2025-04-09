Pete Hegseth Sends Blunt Warning To China Over Critical Location: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has a clear message for China.

The CCP won't be allowed to control the Panama Canal.

Regaining control of the Panama Canal has been a top priority for President Donald Trump and his administration since returning to the Oval Office.

The reason why is shockingly simple. Whoever controls the Panama Canal controls navigation through the Caribbean Sea to the Pacific Ocean.

It could serve as a vital choke point in the event of a conflict.

Pete Hegseth sends clear warning to China.

The United States built the Panama Canal and then stupidly handed it back to Panama decades ago. China has attempted to exert influence over the canal, and the United States has zero interest in allowing that to happen.

"China did not build this canal. China does not operate this canal. And China will not weaponize this canal. Together, we will take back the Panama Canal from China’s influence, and we will do this along with other capable like-minded allies and partners," Hegseth told the media Tuesday while in Panama.

You can watch a video of his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As I've said before on OutKick, China is the biggest threat America faces, and it's not close. What's happening between Ukraine and Russia and in the Middle East has virtually no impact on daily life in America.

The same can't be said if a conflict with China erupts. China is the world's second-strongest military, second to only ours.

Allowing them to exert influence anywhere can't be tolerated, and allowing them to have influence over a potential choke point must never be allowed to happen.

By sealing off the Panama Canal, the United States government and military would be able to freeze China's ability to move resources in the region.

That reason alone is worth having complete control of the canal.

Let's hope the United States is able to confront China wherever it is necessary. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.