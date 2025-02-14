Pete Hegseth Dunks On Europe With Epic Tweet, Reminds The World Who Is Boss: PHOTO

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth needed just a few words to remind Europe who is bankrolling their defense.

The Sec. Def. is in Europe meeting with NATO allies, and he used the opportunity to let the world know who is in control.

While there are plenty of great allies in NATO pulling their weight - Poland is a shining example of this fact - there are also plenty of countries that love living under America's nuclear umbrella without doing much.

That has to change, and Hegseth went viral with a tweet letting them know who is in charge.

Pete Hegseth goes viral with awesome tweet.

Hegseth dunked all over anyone who thinks they're going to tell America what to do, and he didn't need a monologue to do it.

"One of these things is not like the others… America First, always," Hegseth tweeted late Thursday afternoon when sharing a photo of NATO leaders.

That's right, folks. America is back, and there will be no freeloading. Every country in NATO is supposed to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense. In reality, that number should likely be a lot higher, but 2% is the bare minimum.

While countries like Poland, the USA, Greece, Estonia, the U.K. and a handful of others meet that mark, many do not.

For example, France, Bulgaria, Croatia, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Slovenia and Spain all failed to meet that threshold in the latest available data.

The alliance is important, but it only works if everyone has a lot of skin in the game. Instead of following Poland's lead, many countries are fine just skating by knowing America will come defend the continent in the event of an emergency.

It's time to remind them who is actually running the show and kick them into gear to get their spending in order.

It's a new day in America, and that means it's time for people to fall in line if they want America's protection. It's that simple. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.