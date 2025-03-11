Pete Hegseth Dunks On Climate Change Losers With Simple Message

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth crushed the idea the United States military has any business focusing on climate change.

Hegseth has been on a roll since being sworn in as America's new Sec. Def., and he clearly doesn't plan on slowing down.

Whether it is killing terrorists or targeting drug cartels, Hegseth has made it clear he's returning the military to its old ways and its main goal:

Destroying the enemy.

Pete Hegseth dunks on climate change losers.

There had been a very weird attempt to make the military green due to climate change, and it was comically stupid.

One of the ideas floated and pursued was making armored vehicles electric. Because if there's one thing you want to worry about when bombs and bullets are flying is whether you're in an EV.

The idea the military - an organization that exists to kill people - should be worried about climate change is beyond stupid.

Hegseth made that point clear on X a couple of days ago when he tweeted the DOD "does not do climate change crap."

"We do training and warfighting," the Sec. Def. added.

This is the proper mindset and attitude from the Secretary of Defense and the entire military. I'll say it a million times if I have to.

The military's job is to blow stuff up and kill people.

It's a dirty business, and it's one that the United States does well. It's not the job of the military to worry about climate change.

Last time I checked, bombs and bullets aren't friendly to the environment. Tanks and jet fuel are designed to get the job done. Not lower pollution.

It's crazy that it even needs to be said, but here we are.

It's nice to see a serious attitude change in the military. It's long overdue. Focus on getting the job done and nothing else.