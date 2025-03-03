Pete Hegseth Destroys Bitter Hillary Clinton In Brutal Fashion

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth didn't even need any words to destroy Hillary Clinton on X.

Clinton infamously lost to President Donald Trump in 2016 after acting like the entire campaign she was going to stroll into the White House.

She's never been able to let the loss go, and blames Russia for not becoming POTUS. It certainly wasn't because she was an unlikable candidate.

It had to be the Russians who were responsible, in her eyes. It's comical and hasn't gotten any less funny since Trump's first victory.

Pete Hegseth destroys Hillary Clinton.

Well, Hillary Clinton decided to hop on X over the weekend to share a story about the United States no longer using cyber to target Russia. The original report is based on anonymous sourcing, and its credibility is certainly questionable.

However, that didn't stop Clinton from promoting it….and Hegseth fired back with an epic tweet.

The Sec. Def. posted a photo of Clinton's infamous meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov doing a humiliating "reset" that included a big red button. Clinton was Secretary of State under Obama at the time.

The reset failed seeing as how Russia invaded Crimea during the Obama administration and later flooded troops into Syria to prop up former dictator Bashar al-Assad.

It was one of Hillary Clinton's most embarrassing moments from her political career, and Hegseth clearly hasn't forgotten about it.

While I'm not one to generally hand out unsolicited advice, Hillary Clinton might want to sit out debates about Russia.

Russia's power and influence grew significantly during her time as Secretary of State. Putin moved on Crimea, and they did nothing to stop it.

Furthermore, the Middle East imploded during the Arab Spring, and Clinton infamously bragged about the disaster in Libya. I wouldn't say her track record on foreign policy is great. In fact, it was horrible.

Now, she's taking shots at the administration over a story that can't be proven.

What do you all think about Hegseth's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.