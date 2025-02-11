Pete Hegseth's Workout Partner Shocks The Internet, Is A Giant Of A Human: PHOTOS

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's workout partner is an absolute unit of a man.

The Sec. Def. is currently in Germany carrying out his duties as the leader of the Pentagon, and decided to get in a morning workout with members of 10th Special Forces Group - an elite group of Green Berets.

If you ever wanted to know the difference in size between American men and everyone else, check out the second photo in the tweet below.

Ladies and gentlemen, we've found the Hulk.

Internet reacts to massive soldier working out with Pete Hegseth.

Do you want to end up in a bar fight with that guy? Hell no. That dude looks like he might be able to snap someone in half, and people are loving it.

It's a reminder that American soldiers are bone-crushing dudes, and yes, you should be scared as hell of them when they come knocking.

What an absolute dude. Everything about this photo is amazing. He's grinning ear-to-ear, looks like he weighs a solid 290 pounds and is ready to crush America's enemies if the opportunity presents itself.

It warms my soul knowing guys like this exist. Imagine being a 145 pound piece of garbage trying to cause problems, and this dude comes through the door with night vision and a rifle to lay down some justice.

Hopefully, he does it with the same smile he has in the photo.

I think it's safe to say we're back, and probably back in more ways than we realized. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.