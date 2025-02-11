Pete Hegseth Makes Huge Military Change With Stroke Of A Pen, Big Win For America

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth can't stop winning.

President Donald Trump's Sec. Def. hit the ground running after being tapped to lead the Pentagon. He came in guns firing (no pun intended) by putting the cartels on notice, vowing to shut down the border, promising to rebuild American deterrence and much more.

Now, he's restoring the name of a historic military base…..with a twist.

Pete Hegseth restores Fort Bragg's name.

Fort Bragg is arguably the most important military base in the country, and the North Carolina location's name was changed in 2023 to Fort Liberty. It happened during the move to wash away names of confederate generals. It was originally named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg.

The Secretary of Defense signed a memorandum Monday declaring that the base's name will be returned to Fort Bragg, but not after Braxton Bragg.

Instead, the base is now named after WWII hero Pfc. Roland L. Bragg, who earned a Silver Star and a Purple Heart during the Battle of the Bulge.

"During these hellish conditions and amidst ferocious fighting, PFC. Bragg saved a fellow soldier's life by commandeering an enemy ambulance and driving it 20 miles to transport a fellow wounded warrior to an allied hospital in Belguim," the memo from Hegseth states, according to Fox News.

The Sec. Def.continued, "The directive honors the personal courage and selfless service of all those who have trained to fight and win our nation's wars, including PFC. Bragg, and is in keeping with the installation's esteemed and storied history."

All things considered, this is a great move from Hegseth. Fort Bragg has decades of history tied to it. It's the home of some of the most elite units in the world. That includes the most elite unit in the world - Delta Force.

Men spilled blood and died side-by-side while deploying from Fort Bragg. Changing the name to Fort Liberty, no matter your thoughts on it, was never going to wipe away that history and memories.

Returning the name to Fort Bragg and finding a WWII hero to name it after isn't just the right thing to do. It's the obvious thing to do. It allows the base to return to its old name, and it honors a WWII hero in the process. It's a win-win for everyone involved.

What do you think about the base being renamed? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.