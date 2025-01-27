Pete Hegseth Owns The Libs With Simple Comment: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is coming in hot with his job as the leader of the Defense Department.

Hegseth was confirmed late last week as America's latest Sec. Def., and he wasted no time in targeting the nonsense that has to go.

He fired off a tweet Sunday making it crystal clear that if you're not down with eliminating woke DEI policies, then you won't have a job.

Now, he's upping the ante.

Pete Hegseth sends clear message with subtle reference.

Hegseth arrived at the Pentagon for his first day on the job in the building, and it's what he said outside when speaking with the press that will have people talking.

When talking about Fort Liberty and Fort Moore, he called both by their previous names - Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.

Bragg and Benning are two of America's most important bases, and both underwent name changes when people demanded bases no longer feature the names of old Confederate generals. No matter your personal feelings on the issue, the decision to rename bases was very controversial.

There's been a push to revert back to the original names……and it seems like Hegseth has zero intention of using the new names.

He clearly called both bases by their original names when speaking Monday, and that's a big change of pace from the previous administration.

Check out the moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's very clear Hegseth isn't playing games. Renaming bases was a huge issue when it happened, and I know many men who served at both who think it's a joke.

Fort Bragg is the home of Delta Force and many other incredibly elite units. They shed blood, saw their friends die in combat and did a lot of killing while stationed at Bragg.

The name carries a lot of history and memories, and people didn't want to see that history erased. Clearly, Hegseth in his role as Sec. Def. believes both bases should be called by the names that were made famous over decades of war.

Will some people freak out at Hegseth's comments? I'm sure some people will. Let them scream into the void. It's not going to stop Hegseth and others from pushing forward, and it absolutely shouldn't. It's a new day in America, and the era of woke nonsense is in its last stages of dying. What do you think of Hegseth's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.