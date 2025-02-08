Pete Hegseth Destroys Nasty Woke Libs With Just A Few Words: WATCH

Pete Hegseth was crushing wokeness long before he was the Secretary of Defense.

Hegseth has been off to a hot start as the Sec. Def., and he shows no signs of slowing down. One of his big goals is to rid the military of the woke mind virus and DEI.

One of his early moves was to eliminate identity month celebrations. It's a smart move. Anything not focused on killing bad guys shouldn't be a priority.

Old Pete Hegseth video shows the Sec. Def. crushing wokeness in the military.

Well, it turns out Hegseth made it pretty clear where he stood on wokeness in the military long before leading the Pentagon. A resurfaced podcast clip shows him hammering one popular talking point:

Diversity is our strength.

He's clearly not a fan of that saying, and didn't hesitate to roast it.

"The phrase that sticks out in my head time and time again, and they use it at the Naval Academy, they use it from the Pentagon podium and they use it from West Point. Is that our diversity is our strength, and that's the biggest load of crap I've ever heard in my life. Especially in the military. Our strength is not our diversity. Our strength is our unity," Hegseth said on "The Resilient Life Podcast."

The podcast was filmed months ago, but as of publication, had less than a few dozen views. The video has since gone viral on X.

The podcast was filmed months ago, but as of publication, had less than a few dozen views. The video has since gone viral on X.

Hegseth, of course, is 100% correct. What do I always say when it comes to the military? Bullets coming out of an AK-47 don't discriminate.

Bullets and bombs don't care about your religion, sex, sexual orientation or anything else. They'll kill everyone all the same.

With that in mind, anyone who thinks diversity is our strength or different identities are our strength is an idiot. All that matters is whether people can do their job. Can they complete the objective?

If the answer is yes, then they get the stamp of approval. If the answer is no, then they don't. It's really that simple. Everything else is a distraction.

