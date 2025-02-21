Pete Hegseth Brutally Trolls CNN With Just A Few Words

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth took a hilarious shot at CNN, and his comment is going viral.

The Pentagon removed the permanent location of some legacy media outlets in order to cycle in online outlets and new sites.

You can debate the move all you want, but cycling in more outlets is probably a positive move. CNN was one of the outlets that lost its permanent media spot (they're still allowed at briefings, but lack a permanent physical work site), and Hegseth took a shot on their way out the door.

Pete Hegseth trolls CNN.

A CNN reporter tweeted a photo of their emptied-out workspace in some weird attempt to complain, and Hegseth needed just a few words to dunk on the outlet.

"CNN should really clean up after themselves…," the Secretary of Defense tweeted to his followers.

Boom! Roasted!

There's nothing more annoying than media members hopping on X to complain. It's so pathetic. It's downright sad.

The world isn't ending, folks! Different outlets are simply being cycled through the Pentagon press squad in order to allow more access.

Meanwhile, Barbara Starr sent a message as if her dog had died. To be clear, CNN still has access to the Pentagon. This is all over a physical workspace - something very few outlets have.

Why does CNN think it's special? Why should they be treated differently? They shouldn't, and if you're going to complain, then you're going to get roasted.

Those are the rules of the game, and Hegseth is simply following them!

What do you think of Hegseth's tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.