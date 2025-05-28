Woke Pete Buttigieg Hilariously Calls Out Democrats, Slams Trump With Nasty Claim: WATCH

Pete Buttigieg wants everyone to know he's not like all the other Democrats.

The former Department of Transportation Secretary appears desperate to become President. His 2020 campaign was laughable, but it did get him a spot in President Joe Biden's administration.

He was an awful cabinet member, but let's not let that stop Mayor Pete from dreaming big. His plan to elevate his profile?

Let the world know he's a cool Democrat you could have a beer with and nothing like the rest of the party.

Pete Buttigieg calls out Democrats and slams Trump.

Buttigieg claimed during an interview with Tim Miller that "there's a sense of condescension" among Democrats, and he's definitely not cool with it.

The former South Bend mayor said the following, in part, when speaking with Miller:

"If I hear one more time a well-off liberal doctor or lawyer say, 'These folks are voting against their economic interests.' I just wonder if they've ever contemplated the fact someone could turn around and say, 'So are you.' There's a condescension that is imputed to Democrats that I think we really need to deal with. So much of politics is not just how you make people feel but how you make people feel about themselves. And so much of what they think of you is what they think you think of them. And, largely because of our very justified horror at the abuses of Donald Trump as a candidate and President, we've said and done things that make voters feel like we're talking about them when we're talking about him."

You can watch Buttigieg's full comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I'm embarrassed to admit that I've seen the movie "Mean Girls" (I have multiple female family members), and this moment from Mayor Pete has the same energy as the "cool mom" scene.

Mayor Pete, of course, isn't fooling anyone with his little "I'm not like the rest of him" shtick he's attempting to pull off here.

This is the same man who seems to think it's possible for roads and infrastructure to be racist. We're not dealing with a serious person, and absolutely nobody is buying this pivot.

Let's also remember Buttigieg is responsible for one of the most awkward interactions with a reporter I've ever seen.

Best of luck to Mayor Pete if he continues to try to grow his national profile in an attempt to become President. He's going to need it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.