PETA Plans To Protest 'Nosferatu' Because It Uses Negative Stereotypes Of Rats

We all know that the folks at PETA have a screw or two loose, but you've got to hand it to them: when they commit to something, they commit.

When they want the "ethical treatment of animals" they mean all animals, even gross disgusting rats.

And what are they trying to protect those filthy rats from?

Why a negative portrayal in the upcoming remake of the 1922 FW Murnau-directed horror classic, Nosferatu, of course!

The folks at PETA took some time away from yelling about live college mascots to announce that they and a giant rat will be on hand at the Nosferatu premiere.

"Filmmakers and Academy members are in for a lesson in history on Sunday, as a giant PETA "rat" will descend upon the Nosferatu screening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater to set the record straight about the thousands of live rats in scenes that inaccurately associate them with the bubonic plague — which modern scientists believe was in fact spread by humans, not rats," PETA's statement reads.

You can't argue with "modern scientists." They're so much better than those old-timey scientists who always get things wrong.

I had always heard that the Bubonic Plague (the one so bad we call it, "The Plague") was started by fleas carried by small mammals, specifically rodents, like — would you believe? — rats.

Still, let's take the plague out of the equation: rats aren't exactly clean. I mean, even Pizza Rat — which everyone loves — rubbed a slice of pizza all over a New York City sidewalk before eating it.

That's gross.

But people are allowed to protest, although I'd argue there are more pressing issues than the portrayal of rats in a vampire movie. That's just me.

I just don't like when PETA tries to get cute with their ridiculous statements and theatrics, and that's what they're doing here.

"Bearing a sign reading "Rats Have Rights! We Didn’t Cause the Plague!" the rodent rabble-rouser will clear up the rumors and encourage everyone to have compassion for the unfairly maligned animals," they wrote.

They can complain all they want, but I'll still be seeing Nosferatu in a nice, clean, rat-free dine-theater where I have to tip a waiter to bring me popcorn.