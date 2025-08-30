Peru’s Congress Has A Mascot, So What The Heck Are We Waiting For?!

It's a good idea that needs to come to American shores

In the world of sports, mascots are a common sight. They wander around the sidelines or up in the stands, trying to get fans pumped up.

We also have mascots in politics. The Republicans have an elephant, while the Democrats went with a donkey.

The Green Party has… I think some kind of talking leaf that yells at you for littering.

However, I've never seen a national legislature get its own mascot. But there always has to be a first, and that honor goes to Peru.

I present to you, Congresito:

I didn't see this coming from South America. If I had to bet, I would've gone with Japan as the frontrunner to do something like this. They love cute stuff in the Land of the Rising Sun, so I wouldn't have been shocked if their legislative body had a mascot that was like a cartoon cat wearing a suit or maybe a boll weevil with some kind of hat.

But nope, Congresito has graced us with his presence, and now I think our Congress needs a mascot. Perhaps as some kind of unifier that we can all rally behind, regardless of party.

Of course, knowing our politicians, trying to decide what this should be would be a total disaster. Republicans would want things, then Democrats would filibuster or flee to Mexico because they wanted something else.

But, there has always been a congressional mascot right before our eyes, and I think we could get his services because he has just been collecting dust on the Walt Disney Company bench for decades.

That's right. That rolled-up piece of paper with a set of pipes the likes of which Saturday morning educational cartoons have not seen before or since.

Maybe he could come out and wave or shoot t-shirts into the gallery before legislative sessions. Or perhaps he could come out with a big Vaudeville-style hook and pull Corey Booker away from the podium when he tries to get attention by yammering for hours and hours on end.

I mean, yeah, there are better places for taxpayer dollars to go, but let's not poo-poo this gem of an idea until we see how Congresito works out down in Peru.