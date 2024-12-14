Security Advice To Stay Safe Goes Viral. Are The Suggestions Smart?
What are some easy measures that can be taken to keep people safe?
I was cruising through Reddit, as I often do, when I stumbled across a thread asking one very simple question to users:
"What is a security measure that we should take but don't?"
Security suggestions go viral on Reddit.
Naturally, that was an immediate click for me, and I found the answers pretty interesting. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:
- we should back up our files more often.
- Not posting pictures of our vacations while actively on them, wait till you’re home
- not escalating problems to the point that they require physical intervention
- Locking the car door as soon as you are in the car. Locking the car when you are filling up gas. Don’t leave valuables in the car overnight/lock the car.
- Not having our phone out in our hand when walking along the street. So easy to have it snatched.
- Basic situational awareness.
- Don't post photos of your kids on the internet. There was a time when it was probably fine to put those family photos up on Facebook and Instagram, but that time has passed. Just DM/email/text those to grandparents/relatives.
- Parents, stop oversharing things about your kids. I've seen things on both social media and "mommy blogs" that should have been kept private.
- The same people who scream the government is tracking them are the same people who will install a tracking app on their phones to get a discount at a store they visit once
- Stop wearing headphones or air pods all the time. Being able to hear what's around you might save your life.
- Take your phone camera and walk through your house, recording everything. Open drawers and cabinets. Show closets. Move things around. Do this every few months. Save the video somewhere as a backup. If you ever have a house fire or are burglarized, you now have a record of everything that was in your house at that specific time. It makes processing an insurance claim much easier.
- Steel-framed doors and good deadbolts.
- Everyone in your family should have a family identification word or phrase. If someone gets an appeal for money via text/email/phone/etc. they ask for the family word. It's easy and will keep grandma & grandpa from sending gift cards to the police dept for your bail.
- Have your lights automatically come on at night, especially when you're away. It gives the impression that someone is home which thieves do not want.
- Stop sharing your vacation plans online.
Lots of good advice in that thread. I'll give two quick ones that I think are easy and helpful. First, be aware of your surroundings at all times. If something looks like it's out of place or gives you a strange feeling, there's probably a reason for that.
Don't be afraid to cross the street or leave a situation if you think things are going sideways. Second, have a basic understanding of how to operate firearms.
You don't need to be a Delta Force operator, but you should have a basic understanding of how to operate pistols, shotguns and rifles. That way, you can be an asset in a situation where one might be required and not a liability.
Do you have any safety suggestions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.