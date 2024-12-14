Security Advice To Stay Safe Goes Viral. Are The Suggestions Smart?

What are some easy measures that can be taken to keep people safe?

I was cruising through Reddit, as I often do, when I stumbled across a thread asking one very simple question to users:

"What is a security measure that we should take but don't?"

Security suggestions go viral on Reddit.

Naturally, that was an immediate click for me, and I found the answers pretty interesting. Check out some below:

we should back up our files more often.

Not posting pictures of our vacations while actively on them, wait till you’re home

not escalating problems to the point that they require physical intervention

Locking the car door as soon as you are in the car. Locking the car when you are filling up gas. Don’t leave valuables in the car overnight/lock the car.

Not having our phone out in our hand when walking along the street. So easy to have it snatched.

Basic situational awareness.

Don't post photos of your kids on the internet. There was a time when it was probably fine to put those family photos up on Facebook and Instagram, but that time has passed. Just DM/email/text those to grandparents/relatives.

Parents, stop oversharing things about your kids. I've seen things on both social media and "mommy blogs" that should have been kept private.

The same people who scream the government is tracking them are the same people who will install a tracking app on their phones to get a discount at a store they visit once

Stop wearing headphones or air pods all the time. Being able to hear what's around you might save your life.

Take your phone camera and walk through your house, recording everything. Open drawers and cabinets. Show closets. Move things around. Do this every few months. Save the video somewhere as a backup. If you ever have a house fire or are burglarized, you now have a record of everything that was in your house at that specific time. It makes processing an insurance claim much easier.

Steel-framed doors and good deadbolts.

Everyone in your family should have a family identification word or phrase. If someone gets an appeal for money via text/email/phone/etc. they ask for the family word. It's easy and will keep grandma & grandpa from sending gift cards to the police dept for your bail.

Have your lights automatically come on at night, especially when you're away. It gives the impression that someone is home which thieves do not want.

Stop sharing your vacation plans online.

Lots of good advice in that thread. I'll give two quick ones that I think are easy and helpful. First, be aware of your surroundings at all times. If something looks like it's out of place or gives you a strange feeling, there's probably a reason for that.

Don't be afraid to cross the street or leave a situation if you think things are going sideways. Second, have a basic understanding of how to operate firearms.

You don't need to be a Delta Force operator, but you should have a basic understanding of how to operate pistols, shotguns and rifles. That way, you can be an asset in a situation where one might be required and not a liability.

Do you have any safety suggestions?