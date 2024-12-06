Perfect For That Special Someone: Liquid Death Is Selling A $75 Concert Diaper

Drink brand Liquid Death may have just introduced the biggest advancement in concert-going technology since the advent of denim vests with news that they've created a diaper made specifically for music fans who don't want to lose their spots in the pit.

You can't put a price on an innovation like that… actually, you can, and they did; it's $75.

Or it was before it completely sold out.

The drink brand — known for its unique marketing style with ironically violent names and heavy metal imagery — partnered with Depends, the world's foremost adult diaper brand (at least until I start "Uncle Matt’s Good Time Adult Diapers," complete with special anti-shart technology that we call, "Shart-Gard." We're coming for you, Depends!) to deliver what will either be this holiday season's greatest gag gift or a practical piece of kit for the hardcore musical festival-goer

The last concert I was at, I was down on the floor and I encountered so many people that could have used this. Remember, standing in the pit is an endurance test, and one of the things that can be your undoing is the beers you had in the parking lot.

So, why not strap on an adult diaper like an astronaut in a love triangle driving from Texas to Florida or, you know… an incontent geezer?

I can't think of a reason not to.

Sure, your fellow concert attendees won't be super pumped about moshing with a dude who has urine sloshing around in his pants.

But it's all in good fun and another example of why Liquid Death has some brilliant marketing behind it.

Remember when they got in trouble for calling their tea and lemonade beverage "Armless Palmer" and had to rename it because of the similarity to a certain golfer/beverage innovator's name?

Well, they did, and went with "Dead Billionaire," which I'd argue gets even more attention than the original.