People Won't Stop Stealing Gordon Ramsay's Cat Figurines

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs on the planet, but he's having one hell of a time at his newest restaurant.

By all accounts, everything is running a-oh-kay, but people just won't stop stealing his cat figurines.

According to the BBC, Ramsay — who is as famous for the words that fly out of his mouth as he his the food that goes into his customers — opened a new restaurant in London called Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay.

As the name implies, there are some "lucky cats" involved, which are maneki-neko figurines. These are little figures of a cat, and I promise, you'll see one and go, "Oh, yeah, those waving cat things!" like I did when I saw them.

As mentioned in that tweet, these cats are a good luck charm in Japanese culture, and that's where the name of Ramsay's restaurant comes from.

He's got a bunch of the maneki-neko, but apparently, diners keep walking out with them.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Ramsay talked about how many of these little cat figures he's been losing out on.

"The cats are getting stolen," he said. "There were 477 stolen last week — they cost £4.50 ($5.68) each."

That's over $2,000 in lucky cats!

London Police said they haven't received any reports about stolen cats, but I'm going to guess that this is probably because Ramsay doesn't have time or want to fill out 477 different reports because I don't think this is all the result of one giant lucky cat heist.

If it was, my only question for the culprit would be, "Why not steal better things? You're good at stealing, clearly, so then why not steal something better than a bunch of $5 plastic cats? I mean, there have to be some Fabergé eggs or something you could go steal instead… all I'm saying is that if you're going to steal this much stuff, It should be worth the time and effort; that's all…"

I don't think they'll ever catch the hundreds of culprits, who may have stolen the cats accidentally (don't we all go to restaurants where they let you take some of the decorations home?), but I think they'll be keeping a closer on the lucky cats that have yet to be lifted.