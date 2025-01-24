People Are Reselling Their TikTok iPhones For THOUSANDS!

We already knew that TIkTokers were obsessed, but never like this!

On eBay, Apple iPhone users are now selling their devices that have the TikTok app already installed on them for THOUSANDS of dollars. The move comes as President Trump halted a legislative ban on the Chinese-backed app for 75 days to allow more time for an agreement to be made between an American buyer and TikTok.

The problem is, however, even though TikTok is still available in the United States, it is no longer available on the Apple Store. Meaning, all those who previously deleted the app as it was going to be banned anyway, or those that now want to purchase a new phone, are unable to download the app.

IPHONE RESELLS ARE GOING FOR ASTONOMICAL PRICES!

'Screenshots show the preowned iPhone TikTok-enabled apps going for multiple ones sold for $2,000 while one person even paid $14,000 for one!

FOURTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS? Just so people can do TikTok dances and look up some cooking tips? Please, nobody tell them about this thing called "Google dot com."

Yes, my friends - this is exactly what the Chinese intended when they shipped this app and warped so many Americans' minds to become so embarrassingly obsessed with their app, which, by the way, the Chinese don't allow their own people to download or use themselves.

FROM EBAY TO GAMESTOP!

Believe me when I say that the hype is real, as even GameStop recently announced that they will purchase people's phones that have TikTok installed on them in exchange for cash or store credit.

Now you know why tens of thousands of loony TikTokers were freaking out so much about losing the app. The compulsiveness of the nonstop "swipe, swipe, swipe" app has truly reached unhinged levels.

I, on the other hand, would like to thank the Chinese.

Why's that?

Because I have not one but TWO iPhones with TikTok installed, and through the beauty of America's free market and capitalism, I will now be able to sell it for hopefully thousands upon thousands of dollars.

Any bidders out there?

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT PEOPLE BEING OBSESSED WITH TIKTOK? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow