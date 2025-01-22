Hockey Being Played On Bourbon Street After Historic Snowfall

With New Orleans, Louisiana receiving the most snowfall in the history of the city, some residents are making the most of it, including playing ice hockey on Bourbon Street!

By noon on Tuesday, some places in Louisiana already had 8 inches of snow, easily surpassing the previous 1895 record of 5 inches in a single day. Nearly a foot of snow has fallen in some areas.

'

HOCKEY ON BOURBON STREET? WHY NOT?

Across social media, New Orleans residents have been posting some pretty incredible and wild videos of a city that rarely ever gets flurries, let alone multiple inches of snow. But the best part was those that decided to strap on some ice skates and begin playing HOCKEY on Bourbon Street of all places!

One of those people that decided to lace up his skates was former Columbus River Dragons hockey player Jay Croop, who was seen showing off his hockey skills on New Orleans' Canal Street last night.

Come to think of it, the "Bayou Blizzards," does seem like a pretty badass hockey team nickname.

PEOPLE MADE THE BEST OF THE HISTORIC SOUTHEAST SNOWFALL

Meanwhile, others had some Bourbon Street snowball fights or were getting around on skis! Definitely did not have that on my 2025 climate Bingo card.

Winter Storm Enzo has covered the Southeast states with an unprecedented amount of snow that has left many meteorologists shocked. Parts of Alabama and Mississippi were hit with a record amount of 12 inches of snow, while Pensacola, Florida broke their previous 130-year record with nearly 8 inches in places.