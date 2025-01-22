Incredible Photos/Videos Show Snow Hammering The South, Footage Is Unreal

The southern region of America is getting hammered by snow, and it's truly a sight to behold.

The SEC region of America doesn't often get snow, and when it does, all hell tends to break loose. It's an area of the country generally known for great football, nice weather and wholesome people - not snow storms.

Well, people are getting a taste of what life is like in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana…and the footage is awesome.

Photos and videos showcase snowstorm in the South.

People have been firing off tweets showing their current situation, and if you're a fan of weather stories, I can promise this isn't going to be one you're going to want to miss.

Check out the footage and aftermath below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I can only imagine how cool this must be for people who don't often get to see snow. As someone who grew up in Wisconsin and lived in Montana, I've seen more than enough snow to last me a lifetime.

However, if you're someone who has never seen snow - which could easily be the case for many people in this situation - then you should just enjoy the ride.

Go outside to have some fun, get the fireplace roaring, make some hot chocolate, bundle up and just embrace the ride.

Seriously, how cool is it to have snow on a beach in Florida? It's almost hard to wrap your brain around, but the proof is right in front of us.

Snowpocalypse in the South is upon us.

What do you think of the snow in the South? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.